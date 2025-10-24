Trump's $300 Million Ballroom: A Fundraising Push Amid Controversy
President Donald Trump seeks additional funding for his $300 million ballroom at the White House. Despite substantial donations from corporations and wealthy individuals, the project's growing cost and demolition of the East Wing have sparked debate. The administration maintains its transparency regarding the project's developments and changes.
The White House is on a fundraising drive to gather support for President Donald Trump's ambitious $300 million ballroom project. The president's team has named various corporate giants and affluent individuals who have pledged financial assistance, although specifics on contributions remain undisclosed. Trump has assured his own financial commitment.
As reported by a White House official, the project has already attracted nearly $200 million in pledged contributions. Speaking last Thursday, the president announced intentions to contribute millions more, guaranteeing, "I'll donate whatever's needed." Major companies like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, as well as the Winklevoss twins, have also pledged support.
The project's costs have surged from an initial $200 million to $300 million, necessitating the demolition of the entire East Wing, a development that has sparked criticism and shock among Democrats and preservationists. Despite the disapproval, the White House asserts its transparency and accountability throughout the project's progression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
