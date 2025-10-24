Left Menu

Taiwan Courts MAGA Support Amid U.S.-China Diplomatic Tensions

In light of diplomatic challenges, Taiwan seeks to garner support from the MAGA community in the U.S. to secure its interests. With President Trump's vacillating stance toward China and Taiwan, Taiwanese officials employ new media to ensure their message reaches influential Trump supporters, fostering continued U.S. backing.

24-10-2025
Taiwan, grappling with its unique diplomatic challenges, has turned to the MAGA community in the U.S. to secure support amid fluctuating relations with both Washington and Beijing. This unconventional approach is part of a broader effort to safeguard its self-determination in the face of potential U.S.-China negotiations.

Since President Trump assumed office, his mixed signals regarding Taiwan's security have prompted the island to seek alternative channels to influence his administration. Lacking formal ties to the White House, Taiwan has engaged conservative media figures to communicate its message to Trump and his supporters.

This strategic outreach underscores Taiwan's determination to maintain U.S. backing while reinforcing its defense initiatives. Despite losing some key U.S. allies, Taipei continues to underline its commitment to defense expenditure, aligning its objectives with American conservative values.

