Zelenskiy Presses Allies for Long-Range Weapons Boost
President Zelenskiy has called on Ukraine's allies to bolster the country's long-range weaponry to force Russia into negotiations. Despite utilizing its arsenal to target Russian facilities, Ukraine seeks Tomahawk missiles from the U.S. As tension mounts, Putin hints at talks if pressured.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a compelling appeal to Ukraine's allies on Friday, urging the enhancement of the nation's long-range weapons capacity amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. By strengthening these capabilities, Zelenskiy aims to apply pressure on Moscow to compel renewed negotiations.
Ukraine, which already uses its own weaponry to hit strategic targets within Russia, is actively seeking long-range Tomahawk missiles from the United States. However, as of now, these efforts to obtain additional armaments have not come to fruition.
Speaking in London, Zelenskiy remarked on the apparent shift in Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance, suggesting that the mere prospect of Ukraine acquiring Tomahawk missiles prompted Putin to signal a willingness to resume diplomatic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's High-Stakes Asian Tour: Trade Talks, Diplomacy, and Strategic Meetings
Trump's High-Stakes Asian Diplomacy: Deals and Doubts
Delayed Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin-Trump Meeting to Take Place Later
Trump's High-Stakes Asia Tour: Trade Talks and Global Diplomacy
NATO Chief: Sanctions Tighten Grip on Putin as Russia Struggles