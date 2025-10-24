CPI(M) Launches Week-long Agitation Over Controversies in Tripura

In a bold move, Tripura's principal opposition party, the CPI(M), launched a week-long protest on Friday, focusing on a three-point charter of demands. The demands include the arrest of individuals linked to the recent seizure of over 90,000 bottles of banned cough syrup from a railway station in West Tripura district.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, expressed concern over the lack of arrests concerning the smuggling of the banned syrup, suggesting political involvement in the daring operation. This incident has highlighted flaws in the state's enforcement mechanisms and raised questions about governmental accountability.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of fueling corruption and mismanagement. He noted that a competitive atmosphere of corruption has emerged between the state's BJP administration and the Tipra Motha-controlled Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, exacerbating the region's socio-economic challenges.

