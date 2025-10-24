BJP's Historic Triumph: Sat Sharma's Conscience Victory
Sat Sharma, BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate, credits his victory in Jammu and Kashmir to four MLAs who voted with their conscience. Sharma, who won against NC's Imran Nabi Dar, declares this as a testament to the people's love for Modi. He promises to serve diligently as a Rajya Sabha MP.
BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate, Sat Sharma, has hailed his electoral victory as a pivotal moment, thanks to four MLAs swayed by their conscience. This landmark win underscores the deep-rooted affection Jammu and Kashmir citizens have for Prime Minister Modi.
The victory saw Sharma overcoming National Conference rival Imran Nabi Dar, securing 32 votes compared to Dar's 22. The vote count highlights the support for the BJP and its ideology in the region.
Expressing gratitude, Sharma attributed his success to BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized his commitment to representing the people, society, and the nation as a responsible Rajya Sabha MP.
