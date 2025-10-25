Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Sanctions on Colombian Leader Petro

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, escalating tensions with Washington over drug trafficking accusations. The move, targeting Petro and close associates, freezes U.S. assets and restricts dealings. Clashes between Trump and Petro have intensified, amid allegations of drug trafficking and military interventions in the Caribbean.

Updated: 25-10-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 03:11 IST
The United States on Friday heightened tensions with Colombia by imposing sanctions on President Gustavo Petro, citing the escalation of cocaine trafficking to the U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Petro, accusing him of allowing drug cartels to thrive and ignoring the influx of narcotics.

Trump labeled Petro an "illegal drug leader" following Petro's accusations against the U.S. for targeting innocent civilians in military operations. The sanctions extend to Petro's family and allies, asserting further diplomatic pressure on the Colombian administration.

The sanctions freeze all U.S. assets of the affected individuals and signal a harder stance by Trump on what he terms "killing fields" of cocaine production. This controversial move risks worsening U.S.-Colombia relations, amid ongoing disputes over drug enforcement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

