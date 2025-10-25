Trump's High-Stakes Asian Tour: Trade Talks, Diplomacy, and Strategic Meetings

President Donald Trump commenced a pivotal journey to Asia, set to negotiate key investment deals and pursue diplomatic resolutions. The trip, beginning late Friday, will take Trump to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea amidst internal U.S. political tensions.

The president's first stop is in Kuala Lumpur, where he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Trump's meetings with Southeast Asian leaders aim to address regional conflicts and foster cooperation, notably with Malaysia's efforts to mediate issues between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump's Asian tour also seeks to mend U.S.-China trade relations, with a scheduled meeting with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea, following months of escalating trade tensions that have unsettled global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)