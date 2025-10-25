Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Amidst Political Support and Economic Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his firm belief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a defining figure of this decade in Indian politics. Naidu is confident that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a win in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to campaign in support of the alliance.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PTI Video, Naidu labeled the NDA Government at the Centre as 'progressive,' commending its extensive reforms aimed at elevating the common man. He pointed to the success of the Telugu Desam Party-led government in Andhra Pradesh, lauding its swift implementation of the 'Super Six' poll promises.

Amid discussions on economic progress, Naidu announced plans to lay the foundation for a sizeable steel plant in Andhra Pradesh next month, signaling robust investment potential. The Chief Minister underscored successful recent investment deals and aimed to draw more investors to the region through strategic meetings and summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)