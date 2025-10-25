Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Vision: Transforming Bihar's Future

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, promises to transform Bihar by increasing investments, establishing factories, and promoting education and healthcare. He vows to address unemployment, improve infrastructure, and provide government jobs if elected. Yadav also criticizes NDA's governance, pledging a brighter future for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khagaria | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:07 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned election rally in Gogri, Khagaria district, Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial hopeful, pledged sweeping reforms to catapult Bihar into a leading state. By focusing on drawing investments, setting up factories, and promoting education and healthcare, he aims to revitalize the state if his coalition secures victory.

Yadav seized the opportunity to criticize Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of inadequately leading Bihar and hindering its growth potential. He specifically addressed the challenges faced by the region due to frequent floods and promised infrastructural solutions, including better drainage systems and educational establishments.

Highlighting discrepancies in employment, Yadav assured voters of enacting a job-providing law within 20 days if he takes office. He also committed to improving the conditions of contractual workers and mobilizers, contrasting the INDIA bloc's proposals with the current NDA government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

