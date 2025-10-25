Amit Shah's Rally: The Battle for Bihar's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at a public rally in Khagaria district, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. He stated that the elections would determine if the state follows the path of development or reverts to 'jungle raj'.

Shah criticized the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and promised that infiltrators would be detected and deported. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the opposition supports infiltrators, and stressed that the NDA's return would ensure a developed Bihar.

Shah also outlined the NDA government's achievements, including economic progression and infrastructure development, while extending Chhath Puja greetings. He assured that the NDA's policies would continue to bolster Bihar's growth and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)