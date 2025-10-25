Left Menu

Amit Shah's Rally: The Battle for Bihar's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Bihar, criticizing the INDIA bloc and asserting the return of NDA would prevent 'jungle raj'. He accused the opposition of corruption, highlighted NDA's achievements, and extended Chhath Puja greetings, emphasizing development and security for Bihar's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khagaria | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:21 IST
Amit Shah's Rally: The Battle for Bihar's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at a public rally in Khagaria district, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. He stated that the elections would determine if the state follows the path of development or reverts to 'jungle raj'.

Shah criticized the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and promised that infiltrators would be detected and deported. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the opposition supports infiltrators, and stressed that the NDA's return would ensure a developed Bihar.

Shah also outlined the NDA government's achievements, including economic progression and infrastructure development, while extending Chhath Puja greetings. He assured that the NDA's policies would continue to bolster Bihar's growth and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025