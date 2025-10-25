Controversy Over Rajya Sabha Polls: National Conference's Alleged Pact with BJP
The National Conference (NC) and the BJP denied allegations of collusion in the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. NC leader Farooq Abdullah rejected accusations from People's Conference chief Sajad Lone about 'gifted' votes to the BJP, asserting NC's independence and commitment to contesting the election.
In a recent development, the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have dismissed allegations of collusion in the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
NC leader Farooq Abdullah responded to claims by People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, who accused the NC of gifting votes to the BJP.
Abdullah, insisting on his party's independence, stated that despite proposals from the BJP, the NC was committed to fair electoral contests.
