Left Menu

Erdogan on jailed Istanbul mayor: nobody can trample the law

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:58 IST
Erdogan on jailed Istanbul mayor: nobody can trample the law
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Asked about the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that nobody can trample on laws regardless of their position, and added that the judiciary is managing the legal process as needed.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara. Imamoglu has been in prison since March pending trial on corruption charges that he and his main opposition party deny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025