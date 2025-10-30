BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for PM Remarks

The BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Election Officer of Bihar against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, pertaining to his recent comments deemed derogatory towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, Rahul Gandhi suggested that Modi would undertake any actions, including performing Bharat Natyam, for electoral gains. The BJP claims Gandhi's statement insults the Prime Minister's office and breaches electoral norms.

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to issue a show-cause notice to Gandhi, demanding an immediate apology and suggesting a ban on his campaigning for a period, marking his remarks as corrupt electoral practices.