BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Politicising Tragedies

Tensions escalate as the BJP accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of manipulating the tragic deaths of two individuals for political gains. The BJP claims that Banerjee is unjustly linking these incidents to fears surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the NRC.

Family members of one victim, Kshitish Majumdar, allege he was distressed about being omitted from the electoral rolls. Banerjee has condemned these deaths, attributing them to the BJP's divisive tactics, while the BJP refutes this and insists on a fair investigation.

Responding sternly, BJP leader Amit Malviya criticizes Banerjee for misleading the public and undermining democracy. He vows that a fair probe will be conducted once the BJP assumes power, ensuring justice against any ruling party's misdeeds.

