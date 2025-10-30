Political Tensions Flare in Punjab: AAP, Congress, and SAD Clash Ahead of By-Election

Punjab's political landscape is heating up ahead of the November 11 Tarn Taran Assembly bypolls. With high stakes and political legacies on the line, parties are intensifying their campaigns.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, President of the Punjab Congress, lambasted the ruling AAP government for failing to curb gangster culture in the state. On the campaign trail for Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj, Warring stressed the necessity of stern measures to prevent Punjab from descending into 'jungle raj'. He vowed that, if voted to power, Congress would swiftly tackle crime and dismantle gangster networks.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal urged voters to back her party's candidate, Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa. With promises to enhance welfare schemes and create jobs, Badal accused the Congress of not following through on its loan waivers and criticized AAP for failing to address drug issues. However, the AAP government's arrest of a Deputy Inspector General on bribery charges has only added to the turbulence.

