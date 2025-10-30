Tear Gas and Tensions: Protests Erupt in Tanzania's Contentious Election

In the wake of Tanzania's general election on Wednesday, the nation witnessed turbulent scenes as protesters descended upon the streets, incensed by the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's chief opponents from the electoral race. Witnesses described chaotic scenes in urban centers like Dar es Salaam, as opposition supporters clashed with police.

As tensions escalated, law enforcement deployed tear gas and live ammunition, resulting in reported fatalities. While internet services began making a gradual recovery, the climate of uncertainty persisted, compounded by the implementation of a curfew in Dar es Salaam following a spate of arson attacks targeting government buildings.

The diplomatic community voiced concerns, with the British government noting canceled international flights and the closure of airports, while the U.S. Embassy urged its citizens to remain indoors. This unrest presents a significant challenge for President Hassan, whose leadership is under scrutiny amid allegations of government-led abductions.

