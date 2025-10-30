Murder and Political Turmoil: The Assassination of Dular Chand Yadav

Former gangster and politician, Dular Chand Yadav, met a violent end near Bihar's capital during an election event, sparking political unrest. Known for alliances with prominent figures, Yadav was involved in a clash with political rivals in Mokama, Patna district, 100 km from the city, when the incident occurred. Police reports confirm Yadav suffered a bullet wound to his foot, followed by being run over by a vehicle.

Details surrounding the murder remain unclear as police pursue suspects. Tensions have heightened with Yadav's family refusing access to the body while awaiting the arrival of his son. Yadav's political ties allegedly include support from Jan Suraaj Party's Piyush Priyadarshi, leading to a conflict with Anant Singh's supporters.

With claims of electoral violence looming, the situation has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders. The Jan Suraaj Party accuses opponents of instilling fear and vows retaliation against any judicial oversight. Meanwhile, police assure intensive security measures and rigorous investigations to restore law and order in the region.

