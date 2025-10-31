Left Menu

Cameroon in Crisis: Is the Army Divided?

Cameroon's opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary claims military support amid a disputed presidential election. Escorted to safety, Tchiroma alleges a possible army split, challenging President Paul Biya's declared victory. As tensions rise, Tchiroma calls for a national lockdown in protest against election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Cameroon is facing heightened tensions following a contentious presidential election that seems to have divided the country's military. Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary announced that he was transported to a secure location by soldiers he claims are loyal to him, indicating a potential fracture within the army ranks.

The Constitutional Council recently declared President Paul Biya, aged 92, as the election winner, leading to widespread unrest. Violent protests have erupted as security forces are accused of deadly crackdowns, resulting in at least 23 deaths and over 500 arrests reported by civil society groups.

In light of the situation, Tchiroma issued a call for a nationwide three-day lockdown to protest the results. This measure aims to demonstrate the people's resistance and highlight that the true strength of the nation's economy and governance lies with its citizens.

