Left Menu

Surveillance and Scandal: Maharashtra's Political Storm

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses Mumbai police of surveillance, claiming unauthorized entry into his room. He questions the role of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the alleged spying. Additionally, Sapkal demands an investigation into the police shooting incident in Powai and criticizes the BJP for shielding criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:15 IST
Surveillance and Scandal: Maharashtra's Political Storm
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has raised serious allegations against the Mumbai police, accusing them of unauthorized surveillance. He claimed that an officer in plainclothes intruded into his room at Sarvodaya Ashram, questioning his activities and potential press interactions, under instructions from seniors.

Sapkal pointed fingers at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting political motivations behind the alleged spying, while BJP spokesman Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied such claims. Sapkal also demanded a probe into the police shooting of hostage-taker Rohit Arya, questioning the necessity of lethal force despite NSG presence.

Accusations escalated as Sapkal accused CM Fadnavis of shielding criminals, referencing a suspect political climate with allegations of harassment and unethical political interventions by BJP functionaries. The Congress plans an all-party protest against voter list irregularities on November 1.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025