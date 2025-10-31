Surveillance and Scandal: Maharashtra's Political Storm

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has raised serious allegations against the Mumbai police, accusing them of unauthorized surveillance. He claimed that an officer in plainclothes intruded into his room at Sarvodaya Ashram, questioning his activities and potential press interactions, under instructions from seniors.

Sapkal pointed fingers at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting political motivations behind the alleged spying, while BJP spokesman Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied such claims. Sapkal also demanded a probe into the police shooting of hostage-taker Rohit Arya, questioning the necessity of lethal force despite NSG presence.

Accusations escalated as Sapkal accused CM Fadnavis of shielding criminals, referencing a suspect political climate with allegations of harassment and unethical political interventions by BJP functionaries. The Congress plans an all-party protest against voter list irregularities on November 1.