Arunachal Congress Demands Fair Elections Amid Coercion Allegations

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress called on Governor K T Parnaik to ensure free and fair panchayat elections, alleging threats by a group advocating BJP candidates. The Congress claims grassroots rights are threatened in terror-affected regions and demands immediate action to uphold democracy and peace.

Itanagar | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh is urging Governor K T Parnaik to intervene in what they claim are coercive tactics being used to influence the upcoming panchayat elections. Allegations suggest villagers in Longding, Tirap, and Changlang districts are being pressured to support BJP-backed candidates.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram led a delegation to present these concerns, highlighting threats to grassroots political rights in the TCL region. Reports indicate villagers have been warned of severe fines or consequences for not complying with directives.

The APCC demands the state government, State Election Commission, and police ensure elections proceed without intimidation. They submitted memorandum copies to key officials, stressing the need for coordinated action to maintain democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

