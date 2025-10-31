Arunachal Congress Demands Fair Elections Amid Coercion Allegations

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh is urging Governor K T Parnaik to intervene in what they claim are coercive tactics being used to influence the upcoming panchayat elections. Allegations suggest villagers in Longding, Tirap, and Changlang districts are being pressured to support BJP-backed candidates.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram led a delegation to present these concerns, highlighting threats to grassroots political rights in the TCL region. Reports indicate villagers have been warned of severe fines or consequences for not complying with directives.

The APCC demands the state government, State Election Commission, and police ensure elections proceed without intimidation. They submitted memorandum copies to key officials, stressing the need for coordinated action to maintain democratic integrity.

