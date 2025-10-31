Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Bolsters INDIA Bloc Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targets the BJP's governance in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections. He supports INDIA bloc candidates and criticizes the BJP's law and order failures. Yadav will lead rallies from November 1-5, addressing public meetings across multiple districts to campaign against the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:54 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is lending his support to the INDIA bloc candidates, particularly Bhojpuri actor and Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Khesari Lal Yadav. Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) governance in Bihar, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation.

Yadav's campaign is scheduled from November 1 to 5, covering districts like Purnea, Madhubani, and Darbhanga among others. The campaigning aims to strengthen the INDIA bloc's prospects in the elections by addressing public grievances and contrasting the BJP's promises with its perceived failures. Yadav has emphasized the party's commitment to addressing employment, healthcare, and safety concerns.

At a recent press conference, Yadav questioned the BJP's ability to manage law and order, citing the recent murder of a politician in Bihar. He also criticized the condition of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh and took a jab at BJP MP Ravi Kishan's comparison of Gorakhpur to Spain. Yadav stressed the importance of fact-checking and transparency in political claims, signaling a strategic push for accountability as elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

