Akhilesh Yadav Bolsters INDIA Bloc Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is lending his support to the INDIA bloc candidates, particularly Bhojpuri actor and Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Khesari Lal Yadav. Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) governance in Bihar, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation.

Yadav's campaign is scheduled from November 1 to 5, covering districts like Purnea, Madhubani, and Darbhanga among others. The campaigning aims to strengthen the INDIA bloc's prospects in the elections by addressing public grievances and contrasting the BJP's promises with its perceived failures. Yadav has emphasized the party's commitment to addressing employment, healthcare, and safety concerns.

At a recent press conference, Yadav questioned the BJP's ability to manage law and order, citing the recent murder of a politician in Bihar. He also criticized the condition of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh and took a jab at BJP MP Ravi Kishan's comparison of Gorakhpur to Spain. Yadav stressed the importance of fact-checking and transparency in political claims, signaling a strategic push for accountability as elections loom.

