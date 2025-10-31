Left Menu

Congress Names New Leaders for Delhi DCCs Ahead of MCD Bypolls

The Congress party appointed six new District Congress Committee presidents in Delhi and announced key observers and ward in-charges for the upcoming MCD bypolls. These appointments were made ahead of the November 30 by-elections, with key incumbents from BJP and AAP having previously held the wards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:21 IST
Congress Names New Leaders for Delhi DCCs Ahead of MCD Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has revamped its leadership in Delhi by appointing six new District Congress Committee presidents. These appointments come as part of strategic preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls slated for November 30.

Key appointments made by the Congress president include Mahender Bhaskar for the Karol Bagh district, Mohammad Usman for Chandni Chowk, and Rajesh Yadav for Najafgarh, among others. Additionally, the party unveiled the roster of senior observers and ward in-charges for the 12 wards set to participate in the upcoming polls.

BJP previously held sway over nine of these wards, with AAP representing the remaining three. The nomination process for candidates is set to commence on November 3, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025