Congress Names New Leaders for Delhi DCCs Ahead of MCD Bypolls

The Congress party has revamped its leadership in Delhi by appointing six new District Congress Committee presidents. These appointments come as part of strategic preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls slated for November 30.

Key appointments made by the Congress president include Mahender Bhaskar for the Karol Bagh district, Mohammad Usman for Chandni Chowk, and Rajesh Yadav for Najafgarh, among others. Additionally, the party unveiled the roster of senior observers and ward in-charges for the 12 wards set to participate in the upcoming polls.

BJP previously held sway over nine of these wards, with AAP representing the remaining three. The nomination process for candidates is set to commence on November 3, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

