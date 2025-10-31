Congress Names New Leaders for Delhi DCCs Ahead of MCD Bypolls
The Congress party appointed six new District Congress Committee presidents in Delhi and announced key observers and ward in-charges for the upcoming MCD bypolls. These appointments were made ahead of the November 30 by-elections, with key incumbents from BJP and AAP having previously held the wards.
The Congress party has revamped its leadership in Delhi by appointing six new District Congress Committee presidents. These appointments come as part of strategic preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls slated for November 30.
Key appointments made by the Congress president include Mahender Bhaskar for the Karol Bagh district, Mohammad Usman for Chandni Chowk, and Rajesh Yadav for Najafgarh, among others. Additionally, the party unveiled the roster of senior observers and ward in-charges for the 12 wards set to participate in the upcoming polls.
BJP previously held sway over nine of these wards, with AAP representing the remaining three. The nomination process for candidates is set to commence on November 3, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
