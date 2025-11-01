Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes NDA's Poll Promises in Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, dismissed the NDA's recent electoral promises in poll-bound Bihar, expressing skepticism about their timing. The INDIA bloc remains confident of victory, she stated at Patna airport.

Questioned on the NDA's manifesto promising '1 crore jobs,' Vadra questioned the coalition's past performance. CM Nitish Kumar has governed in alliance with the BJP since 2005, with few interruptions.

Expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc, known locally as the Mahagathbandhan, Vadra quipped about the bloc's prospects, underscoring her belief in their ability to form the next government.

(With inputs from agencies.)