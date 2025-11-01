Mounting Pressure: Andrew Windsor Urged to Testify in Epstein Case

In a significant development, a U.S. congressional committee is ramping up efforts to have Andrew Mountbatten Windsor testify concerning his connection to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The BBC reported the committee's insistence following his loss of royal privileges.

Last Thursday, King Charles acted decisively, stripping Andrew of his princely title and evicting him from his residence at Windsor Castle. This move comes amid long-standing public outrage over allegations tied to Andrew's association with Epstein, which he consistently denies.

The recent actions have sparked renewed demands from U.S. lawmakers for Andrew to provide an exhaustive account of his dealings with Epstein. Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi strongly urged that Andrew voluntarily testify to deliver justice to survivors and prevent future abuses. The discourse continues as Buckingham Palace refrains from further comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)