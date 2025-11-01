Mounting Pressure: Andrew Windsor Urged to Testify in Epstein Case
The U.S. congressional committee has intensified its call for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to testify about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Following King Charles' decision to strip Andrew of his title, political figures urge Andrew to disclose information regarding Epstein, emphasizing justice for abuse survivors.
In a significant development, a U.S. congressional committee is ramping up efforts to have Andrew Mountbatten Windsor testify concerning his connection to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The BBC reported the committee's insistence following his loss of royal privileges.
Last Thursday, King Charles acted decisively, stripping Andrew of his princely title and evicting him from his residence at Windsor Castle. This move comes amid long-standing public outrage over allegations tied to Andrew's association with Epstein, which he consistently denies.
The recent actions have sparked renewed demands from U.S. lawmakers for Andrew to provide an exhaustive account of his dealings with Epstein. Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi strongly urged that Andrew voluntarily testify to deliver justice to survivors and prevent future abuses. The discourse continues as Buckingham Palace refrains from further comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hoax Bomb Threat at ED Office Unveiled Amid Ongoing Investigations
Political Turmoil in Patna: Gangster-Politician’s Death Sparks Investigation
King Charles Kicks Prince Andrew Out: A Royal Shakeup
Royal Decision: King Charles Banishes Prince Andrew Amid Scandal
King Charles' Decisive Move: Banishing Andrew for Monarchy's Future