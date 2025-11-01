Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's claims over alleged luxury accommodations for AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh, labeling them as 'dirty propaganda.'

Mann clarified that the house in question is a government camp office, criticizing BJP for spreading misleading information as a diversion tactic.

The chief minister also accused former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh of owning a real 'Sheesh Mahal' and challenged the BJP's focus on the issue, citing AAP's rising popularity in Gujarat as a possible reason for the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)