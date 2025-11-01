Left Menu

Political Tempests: Election Campaigns Battling Bihar's Weather

The election campaign in Bihar faced disruptions due to inclement weather, forcing many leaders, including Amit Shah and Priyanka Vadra, to cancel or modify rally plans. Despite challenges, political figures continued engaging with the public through virtual addresses and roadshows, intensifying debates over governance and law and order in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The election campaign in Bihar faced significant disruptions as inclement weather forced major political figures to adjust their strategies. Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra canceled or modified their rallies, resorting to virtual addresses to connect with voters.

Amidst these challenges, the ruling NDA and opposition parties continued to exchange sharp criticisms. Amit Shah emphasized a choice between progress under current leadership and returning to past chaos, while Priyanka Vadra critiqued the government for centralization of power and neglect of local governance.

Political engagement persisted with roadshows and limited in-person rallies by other leaders like Devendra Phadnavis and Nitish Kumar. As preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit advanced, the state remained a battleground for ideologies and future governance strategies.

