Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hits out at BRS, says 'car' already dumped in garage

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said the 'car' -- the election symbol of BRS -- has already been dumped in the garage, as he accused the opposition leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao of ''hoodwinking'' the voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections.

Addressing a street corner meeting at Borabanda in support of party candidate V Naveen Yadav, Revanth Reddy alleged that Rama Rao (KTR), and Harish Rao were roaming around in autorickshaws to mislead the Jubilee Hill voters.

Rama Rao, his cousin and BRS MLA Harish Rao and other party leaders travelled in autorickshaws at different locations here last month, demanding that the Congress government fulfill the pre-poll assurances made to the auto drivers ahead of 2023 Assembly elections.

In this backdrop, using the 'car' metaphor, Revanth Reddy said, ''In the 2023 Assembly elections the 'car' was sent to the garage by the Telangana people. Since the car is now in the garage, they (KTR, Harish Rao) are now roaming around in autorickshaws and enacting dramas as if the problems in the Jubilee Hills constituency have surfaced just now to mislead the voters'', Revanth Reddy said.

In a scathing attack on Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the BRS Working President's sister K Kavitha's ''statements reveal how the BRS leadership treated women in the family and in the government''.

''KTR threw out his own sister over the dispute on asset distribution in the family. No daughter or sister would make such wild accusations like Kavitha did against their own family members unless she faced injustice,'' the CM said.

''Will KTR give respect to BRS candidate M Sunitha when his own sister revolted against him openly?'' he asked.

According to Reddy, Rama Rao never solved local issues in Jubilee Hills, during his tenure as the Municipal Administration and Urban development minister.

The CM said his government has introduced several women empowerment schemes like free travel to women in RTC buses and allotted stalls for marketing the products of women's self-help groups at the Shilparamam.

He charged the BRS with creating hurdles in the implementation of free bus travel for women.

Revanth Reddy also took strong exception to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy raising local issues without bringing any central funds to Jubilee Hills, which was also part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment from where the union minister was elected.

''Why did Kishan Reddy not bring funds for this constituency even though he is a central minister?'' he asked, reiterating his accusation that BRS and BJP were maintaining a strong ''bond''.

Revanth Reddy appealed to voters to give a majority of at least 30,000 votes to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the by-election.

The Chief Minister assured that he will develop the Jubilee Hills constituency by allocating adequate funds. The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)