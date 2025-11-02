Tejashwi Yadav's Predictions for Bihar Poll Outcomes
Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, expressed confidence that the opposition coalition will form the next government in Bihar, with swearing-in set for November 18. He remarked on Anant Singh's arrest and criticized the law and order situation under the current administration.
Tejashwi Yadav, chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, confidently stated on Sunday that the opposition coalition is poised to seize control in Bihar's next government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for November 18, just four days after the assembly poll results are announced on November 14, Yadav told reporters.
The remark came as Yadav responded to the arrest of Anant Singh, former Mokama MLA, who was running as a candidate for the ruling JD(U) party under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.
Yadav criticized the state's law and order, urging the country's Prime Minister to take note, especially as crime rates remain high. Emphasizing his coalition's promise to restore justice, Yadav vowed strict action against criminals post-election victory.
