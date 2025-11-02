Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Predictions for Bihar Poll Outcomes

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, expressed confidence that the opposition coalition will form the next government in Bihar, with swearing-in set for November 18. He remarked on Anant Singh's arrest and criticized the law and order situation under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:22 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Predictions for Bihar Poll Outcomes
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, confidently stated on Sunday that the opposition coalition is poised to seize control in Bihar's next government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for November 18, just four days after the assembly poll results are announced on November 14, Yadav told reporters.

The remark came as Yadav responded to the arrest of Anant Singh, former Mokama MLA, who was running as a candidate for the ruling JD(U) party under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

Yadav criticized the state's law and order, urging the country's Prime Minister to take note, especially as crime rates remain high. Emphasizing his coalition's promise to restore justice, Yadav vowed strict action against criminals post-election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025