Global Tensions Rise: Drone Strikes, Stabbings, and Natural Disasters

In a stern warning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that Hezbollah's alleged rearming could lead to renewed conflict in the region. He insisted that Israel would defend its borders if Lebanon fails to disarm the group under the ceasefire agreement.

Tragedy struck the Italian Alps as an avalanche claimed the lives of five German climbers, raising concerns about safety in popular mountaineering areas. Local authorities reported the climbers' misfortune as they attempted to conquer the towering Cima Vertana.

The geopolitical landscape remains tense as a Ukrainian drone attack targets Russia's Black Sea oil port, damaging vessels and infrastructure. This incident marks a continuation of Ukraine's strategy to weaken Russian support, amid accusations of Western intelligence assistance in these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)