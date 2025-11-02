Kerala Government Faces Controversy Over PM SHRI MoU Lapse

The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confessed to a procedural oversight in the handling of the PM SHRI scheme. The state government recently suspended the MoU signed with the Centre after facing backlash from its ally, the CPI, for not consulting the state Cabinet and the LDF prior to the agreement.

Govindan detailed the government's strategy for upcoming elections, emphasizing Kerala's success in eradicating extreme poverty. He credited this achievement to successive governments and called out opposition leader V D Satheesan for his dismissive remarks, urging him to verify claims of poverty eradication on the ground.

With recent government initiatives poised to benefit over one crore people, Govindan reiterated the commitment to raise welfare pensions and provide employment. Amidst this, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan announced a review of the PM SHRI issue through a newly appointed sub-committee.

