Kerala Government Faces Controversy Over PM SHRI MoU Lapse
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan admitted a lapse in not discussing the PM SHRI scheme with relevant bodies before signing an MoU with the Centre. The decision to freeze the MoU followed criticism from the CPI. Govindan highlighted Kerala's progress in eradicating poverty and recent welfare measures.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confessed to a procedural oversight in the handling of the PM SHRI scheme. The state government recently suspended the MoU signed with the Centre after facing backlash from its ally, the CPI, for not consulting the state Cabinet and the LDF prior to the agreement.
Govindan detailed the government's strategy for upcoming elections, emphasizing Kerala's success in eradicating extreme poverty. He credited this achievement to successive governments and called out opposition leader V D Satheesan for his dismissive remarks, urging him to verify claims of poverty eradication on the ground.
With recent government initiatives poised to benefit over one crore people, Govindan reiterated the commitment to raise welfare pensions and provide employment. Amidst this, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan announced a review of the PM SHRI issue through a newly appointed sub-committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
