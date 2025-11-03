Bihar Heats Up: Political Titans Rally Ahead of Crucial Polls

The political atmosphere in Bihar is charged as top leaders engage in aggressive campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to energize voters during a series of rallies on Monday.

Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, will also take to the stage, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joins the fray. Their appearances come as Bihar prepares for assembly elections on November 6 and 11.

Prime Minister Modi spearheaded a grand roadshow in Patna, demonstrating the high stakes involved in the contest, which promises a heated battle on the political front ahead of the vote count on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)