Fierce Campaign Battles Erupt in Jubilee Hills Election Race

As the Jubilee Hills by-election approaches, the BJP, Congress, and BRS launch spirited campaigns, each critiquing the other's strategies. Allegations of minority appeasement and voter manipulation highlight the contest, while leaders emphasize development-focused agendas. Election Day is set for November 11, followed by vote counting on November 14.

BJP Party President N. Ramchander Rao (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Jubilee Hills by-election has sparked intense campaigning as major parties clash over strategies. Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao accuses the Congress of minority appeasement and claims the BRS is manipulating voters. Rao asserts that the BJP champions development as its campaign receives strong support in Rahmath Nagar and surrounding areas.

Simultaneously, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, during a spirited roadshow in Rahmath Nagar, criticized Congress leader Revanth Reddy for alleged threats against voters. KTR vehemently argued that Telangana's resolve remains unyielding, warning of backlash against any cancellation of welfare schemes.

Conversely, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy confidently backs the Congress's prospects, asserting widespread contentment with their governance and commitment to secular values. Election proceedings for Jubilee Hills are slated for November 11, with vote counting on November 14, following the death of incumbent MLA Maganti Gopinath.

