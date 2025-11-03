Left Menu

Trump Justifies Nuclear Testing Resumption Amidst Global Tensions

US President Donald Trump announced plans to resume US nuclear weapons testing, citing tests by Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan. Trump argued that testing ensures weapon reliability and justified this move against the backdrop of secretive tests by competitor nations.

Updated: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST
In a bold move to bolster national defense capabilities, US President Donald Trump has declared the need to resume nuclear weapons testing after a hiatus exceeding three decades. Trump's reasoning? A reported uptick in nuclear tests by nations such as Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan.

The President pointed to the lack of transparency among these nations, asserting that while they might test 'underground,' the US, an open society, needs to conduct its own tests to ensure nuclear deterrence is maintained.

On a broader geopolitical front, Trump also took credit for purportedly averting several international conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan. While he awaits success in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the President highlighted the role of tariffs in achieving diplomatic breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

