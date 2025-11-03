Left Menu

Congress High Command Holds Power in Karnataka Political Leadership Decisions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that any leadership changes within the state will be determined solely by the Congress high command. He dismissed speculations about him being replaced, asserting that only official statements from top leaders like Sonia Gandhi matter. Siddaramaiah also predicted success for the INDIA bloc in Bihar's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:03 IST
Congress High Command Holds Power in Karnataka Political Leadership Decisions
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated on Monday that the Congress high command holds the ultimate authority over any changes in the state's leadership. Addressing speculations, Siddaramaiah dismissed any discussions about his replacement unless officially announced by the party leaders.

When confronted with queries about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's engagement with Bihar migrant workers calling for his leadership as the next CM, Siddaramaiah downplayed such talks. 'Unless it's from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Mallikarjun Kharge, these conversations hold no significance,' he stated, assuring reporters of the high command's jurisdiction over leadership decisions.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc's prospects in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, confident that anti-incumbency and accusations of BJP corruption would favor the alliance. He highlighted the strategic importance of the minority vote bank in Bihar, stressing the bloc's appeal to the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025