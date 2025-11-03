Congress High Command Holds Power in Karnataka Political Leadership Decisions
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that any leadership changes within the state will be determined solely by the Congress high command. He dismissed speculations about him being replaced, asserting that only official statements from top leaders like Sonia Gandhi matter. Siddaramaiah also predicted success for the INDIA bloc in Bihar's upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated on Monday that the Congress high command holds the ultimate authority over any changes in the state's leadership. Addressing speculations, Siddaramaiah dismissed any discussions about his replacement unless officially announced by the party leaders.
When confronted with queries about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's engagement with Bihar migrant workers calling for his leadership as the next CM, Siddaramaiah downplayed such talks. 'Unless it's from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Mallikarjun Kharge, these conversations hold no significance,' he stated, assuring reporters of the high command's jurisdiction over leadership decisions.
Furthermore, Siddaramaiah expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc's prospects in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, confident that anti-incumbency and accusations of BJP corruption would favor the alliance. He highlighted the strategic importance of the minority vote bank in Bihar, stressing the bloc's appeal to the electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddaramaiah
- Karnataka
- Congress
- leadership
- high command
- Bihar
- INDIA bloc
- elections
- BJP
- Shivakumar
ALSO READ
Empowering Women in Bihar: Modi's Campaign Push
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Mahagathbandhan of Colluding with Mafia and Ignoring Development in Bihar
Political Tensions Rise in Bihar Amid Election Posters Controversy
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Promises Prosperity for Bihar
Kharge Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Absence from Modi's Bihar Campaign