Congress High Command Holds Power in Karnataka Political Leadership Decisions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated on Monday that the Congress high command holds the ultimate authority over any changes in the state's leadership. Addressing speculations, Siddaramaiah dismissed any discussions about his replacement unless officially announced by the party leaders.

When confronted with queries about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's engagement with Bihar migrant workers calling for his leadership as the next CM, Siddaramaiah downplayed such talks. 'Unless it's from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Mallikarjun Kharge, these conversations hold no significance,' he stated, assuring reporters of the high command's jurisdiction over leadership decisions.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc's prospects in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, confident that anti-incumbency and accusations of BJP corruption would favor the alliance. He highlighted the strategic importance of the minority vote bank in Bihar, stressing the bloc's appeal to the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)