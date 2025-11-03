High-Stakes Battle at JNU: A Clash of Ideologies in Student Elections

The JNU Students' Union elections are set to be a high-stakes showdown, with campaigning wrapping up early Monday. Candidates from two prominent factions, Left Unity and ABVP, are vying for control, with voting scheduled for Tuesday.

This year's election has reinvigorated the campus, following months of political turbulence. Issues such as accessibility, inclusion, and university governance are key points of debate. The contest features candidates from various groups, including an energetic debate that drew significant attention.

The Left Unity's candidate, Aditi Mishra, and ABVP's Vikas Patel, have become central figures in this electoral clash. The election is closely watched, with the outcome seen as a reflection of wider trends among India's youth. Results will be declared on November 6, marking the culmination of a closely-fought campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)