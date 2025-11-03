Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Absence from Modi's Bihar Campaign

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from Prime Minister Modi's events, implying a rift with the BJP. Kharge accused BJP of conspiring against Kumar, stressing the ruling party's empty promises. He reiterated the Mahagathbandhan's commitment to increasing reservation quotas if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:00 IST
Kharge Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Absence from Modi's Bihar Campaign
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has raised questions about the noticeable absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent political events in the state. Speaking to reporters, Kharge suggested that the BJP is plotting against Kumar, highlighting the chief minister's non-involvement in key gatherings and his exclusion from speaking engagements.

Kharge criticized the long-standing leadership of both Modi and Kumar, suggesting they have failed to address pressing issues like education and health. The Congress leader labeled Modi as the 'Jhooton ki Sardar' (leader of liars), citing unmet promises and overlooked issues such as demonetization and MSP reforms.

Emphasizing an alternative vision, Kharge assured that if the Mahagathbandhan coalition is elected in Bihar, it would raise the reservation cap above 50 percent, following similar implementations in Rajasthan and Telangana. He also dismissed Modi's remarks about Congress's reluctance to support Tejashwi Yadav as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025