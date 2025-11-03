Kharge Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Absence from Modi's Bihar Campaign

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has raised questions about the noticeable absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent political events in the state. Speaking to reporters, Kharge suggested that the BJP is plotting against Kumar, highlighting the chief minister's non-involvement in key gatherings and his exclusion from speaking engagements.

Kharge criticized the long-standing leadership of both Modi and Kumar, suggesting they have failed to address pressing issues like education and health. The Congress leader labeled Modi as the 'Jhooton ki Sardar' (leader of liars), citing unmet promises and overlooked issues such as demonetization and MSP reforms.

Emphasizing an alternative vision, Kharge assured that if the Mahagathbandhan coalition is elected in Bihar, it would raise the reservation cap above 50 percent, following similar implementations in Rajasthan and Telangana. He also dismissed Modi's remarks about Congress's reluctance to support Tejashwi Yadav as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)