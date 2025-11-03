BJP's Trivedi Criticizes Congress's Kharge for Remarks Against Modi

In a sharp rebuke, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for making disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a press conference in Patna on Monday, Kharge labeled Modi as 'jhooton ke sardar' (leader of liars), prompting Trivedi to respond with statistics showcasing Bihar's development under NDA governance.

Trivedi pointed to significant strides in per capita income and infrastructure development in Bihar, questioning Congress's inconsistent narrative about the state's progress. He further condemned Rahul Gandhi's negative comments on the Chhath festival, asserting BJP's commitment to Bihar's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)