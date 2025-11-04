Rajnath Singh Backs Nitish Kumar, Slams Opposition Promises
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his corruption-free record and endorses the NDA's vision for the state's development. He criticizes the INDIA bloc for unrealistic job promises and highlights the financial support Bihar has received under the Modi government.
- Country:
- India
At an election rally in Vaishali district, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, highlighting his corruption-free record. Singh asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alone has the capability to steer Bihar towards development.
Singh accused INDIA bloc leaders of making false promises, questioning their feasibility of providing government jobs to one member of every family. He challenged them on where the funds for such initiatives would be sourced from.
Referring to economic contributions, Singh noted the disparity in funds allocated to Bihar under previous governments versus the Modi administration. He lauded the Modi government's achievements, including elevating India's global economic standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav's Promises for Bihar Farmers and Women: Major Announcements Ahead of Elections
Bihar Election Heats Up: Bharti Champions Youth Agenda, NDA Stresses Development Credentials
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Key Decisions Amid Looming Elections
Uttarakhand Prepares for Silver Jubilee Celebration with Urban Development Focus
Rajnath Singh Champions NDA's Vision for Bihar's Development