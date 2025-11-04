Rajnath Singh Backs Nitish Kumar, Slams Opposition Promises

At an election rally in Vaishali district, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, highlighting his corruption-free record. Singh asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alone has the capability to steer Bihar towards development.

Singh accused INDIA bloc leaders of making false promises, questioning their feasibility of providing government jobs to one member of every family. He challenged them on where the funds for such initiatives would be sourced from.

Referring to economic contributions, Singh noted the disparity in funds allocated to Bihar under previous governments versus the Modi administration. He lauded the Modi government's achievements, including elevating India's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)