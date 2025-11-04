Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Backs Nitish Kumar, Slams Opposition Promises

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his corruption-free record and endorses the NDA's vision for the state's development. He criticizes the INDIA bloc for unrealistic job promises and highlights the financial support Bihar has received under the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:09 IST
Rajnath Singh Backs Nitish Kumar, Slams Opposition Promises
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

At an election rally in Vaishali district, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, highlighting his corruption-free record. Singh asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alone has the capability to steer Bihar towards development.

Singh accused INDIA bloc leaders of making false promises, questioning their feasibility of providing government jobs to one member of every family. He challenged them on where the funds for such initiatives would be sourced from.

Referring to economic contributions, Singh noted the disparity in funds allocated to Bihar under previous governments versus the Modi administration. He lauded the Modi government's achievements, including elevating India's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025