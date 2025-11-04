Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition at Bihar Rally, Promises Development Initiatives
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the RJD and Congress during a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. He assured Jeevika Didis of financial support and highlighted the NDA's development plans for Bihar, including new factories, industrial parks, and healthcare facilities. Shah also condemned opposition leaders over corruption and infiltration issues.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a charged rally in Darbhanga, slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress for their electoral tactics and critiqued their past governance. While addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Shah reassured Jeevika Didis that the recent ₹10,000 fund transfer would remain secure, dismissing RJD's complaints to the Election Commission as futile.
Shah's speech bristled with critiques of opposition figures, highlighting widespread scams during Lalu Prasad Yadav's era and attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly protecting infiltrators. He labeled the opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a 'Save the Infiltrators March', aligning his criticism with the government's firm stance on national security.
Projecting the NDA's blueprint for Bihar, Shah promised the construction of industrial parks, new factories, and Kaushal Vikas Kendras across districts. Emphasizing the administration's integrity, he praised PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for their incorruptible track records and pledged transformative development to counter the 'jungle raj' era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
