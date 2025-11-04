Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav's Sharp Critique: Tejashwi's Readiness and Rahul's Role

Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav expresses skepticism about his brother Tejashwi's political readiness, suggesting responsibility should wait post-election. He also criticizes Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's political career, following Gandhi's Begusarai visit. The Bihar Assembly elections showcase a robust competition between NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press interaction, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav weighed in on his brother Tejashwi's political maturity, describing him as "still a child" whose time for leadership responsibilities will come only after the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This comment surfaced as Tejashwi campaigns as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial nominee.

Tej Pratap, who is vying for electoral success from the Mahua constituency, also vowed to campaign in Raghopur, reciprocating Tejashwi's support in his constituency. He officially filed his nomination on October 16, aligning with JJD's announcement of their first batch of 22 candidates contesting across Bihar.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tej Pratap suggested Gandhi should have pursued a culinary career instead of politics, following Gandhi's fish-catching endeavor in Begusarai. As Bihar braces for its electoral face-off, the results of the two-phase voting, held on November 6 and 11, will be announced on November 14, amidst a heated contest between NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

