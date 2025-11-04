NDA Gears Up for Historic Victory in Bihar Elections, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) capacity to secure a landmark victory in the forthcoming Bihar elections.

Addressing massive rallies, Modi highlighted the significant turnout and participation of women, praising their contributions to the campaign under the motto 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot'.

Modi also took aim at the 'jungle raj', referring critically to the previous RJD governance under Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Bihar's elections are set for a two-phase voting on November 6 and 11, with vote counting happening on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)