NDA Gears Up for Historic Victory in Bihar Elections, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the NDA securing a historic victory in the upcoming Bihar elections. He lauded the efforts of women BJP workers and emphasized the importance of high voter turnout. Modi criticized the 'jungle raj', referring to past governance by RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:15 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) capacity to secure a landmark victory in the forthcoming Bihar elections.

Addressing massive rallies, Modi highlighted the significant turnout and participation of women, praising their contributions to the campaign under the motto 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot'.

Modi also took aim at the 'jungle raj', referring critically to the previous RJD governance under Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Bihar's elections are set for a two-phase voting on November 6 and 11, with vote counting happening on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

