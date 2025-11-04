BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Demands Deportation of Illegal Infiltrators

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, spearheaded a BJP rally on Tuesday, demanding the deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators. The 'Parivartan Yatra' called for a full execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, highlighting criticisms against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The rally, spanning 2 kilometers, saw BJP activists denounce the Trinamool Congress for allegedly obstructing SIR, accusing them of attributing deaths in Bengal to fears associated with SIR and detention camps. Adhikari dismissed TMC's claims linking an Agarpara resident's death to the SIR.

Adhikari challenged TMC's stance as unconstitutional, arguing their opposition aimed to protect unauthorized voters. He alleged attempts by partisan police to suppress the rally, which was upheld by the Calcutta High Court. BJP leader Arjun Singh echoed calls for a change in West Bengal's leadership.