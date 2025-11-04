Left Menu

BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Demands Deportation of Illegal Infiltrators

Suvendu Adhikari led a BJP rally, 'Parivartan Yatra', demanding the deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators and a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The rally criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for opposing these efforts and alleged mismanagement of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:58 IST
BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Demands Deportation of Illegal Infiltrators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, spearheaded a BJP rally on Tuesday, demanding the deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators. The 'Parivartan Yatra' called for a full execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, highlighting criticisms against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The rally, spanning 2 kilometers, saw BJP activists denounce the Trinamool Congress for allegedly obstructing SIR, accusing them of attributing deaths in Bengal to fears associated with SIR and detention camps. Adhikari dismissed TMC's claims linking an Agarpara resident's death to the SIR.

Adhikari challenged TMC's stance as unconstitutional, arguing their opposition aimed to protect unauthorized voters. He alleged attempts by partisan police to suppress the rally, which was upheld by the Calcutta High Court. BJP leader Arjun Singh echoed calls for a change in West Bengal's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025