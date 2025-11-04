Left Menu

Cameroon's Election Turmoil: Security Forces' Deadly Response to Protests

Security forces in Cameroon killed 48 civilians during protests against President Paul Biya's re-election, as reported by U.N. sources. Most victims were shot, while others were beaten. Criticism arose as no official death toll was provided. Protests, primarily in Douala, have diminished amid calls for a national lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events following the re-election of President Paul Biya, Cameroon's security forces reportedly killed 48 civilians during protests. Two U.N. sources shared the grievous toll with Reuters, highlighting the severe response to nationwide dissent against the result.

Most victims fell to live ammunition, while others succumbed to injuries from beatings with batons and sticks, according to reports. Despite the heavy toll, Biya's administration has not released an official death count nor commented on the incident.

The unrest erupted after Biya was declared the winner with 53.66% of the votes, a result challenged by opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Intense protests occurred primarily in Douala, with a significant civilian death count. As demonstrations subsided, Tchiroma urged a national lockdown to protest the election, ahead of Biya's expected swearing-in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

