Italy has summoned Russia's deputy ambassador in response to what it described as 'vulgar' comments by Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova. The remarks, linking the collapse of a medieval tower near Rome to Italy's military support for Ukraine, have sparked controversy. Tragically, a Romanian worker who was trapped in the rubble has died after being extracted alive.

Even as rescue efforts continued, Zakharova posted on her Telegram channel that Italy's economy, along with its architectural structures, would suffer as long as funds were directed towards Ukraine. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the comments as 'disturbing' and asserted that Italy's foreign policy would not shrink under pressure from such verbal assaults.

Following the incident, the Russian Embassy in Rome conveyed its condolences for the Romanian worker, Octav Stroici. It further criticized the Italian media for what it called an 'aggressive, deplorable anti-Russian campaign,' believed to have been provoked by Zakharova's statements. Italy has consistently supported Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, although public opinion on military involvement remains divided.

