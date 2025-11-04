Left Menu

Punjab Politics: Clash of Ideals and Perspectives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Congress for state unit president Warring's derogatory remarks about Buta Singh. Despite Warring's apology, commissions are seeking a probe. Mann promoted AAP's agenda, highlighting governance achievements and urging votes for Tarn Taran bypoll, emphasizing Punjab's development and unity without divisive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:48 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday criticized the Congress party following alleged derogatory remarks by state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring against former Union minister late Buta Singh. Mann's criticism sheds light on what he terms as the opposition's unfavorable mindset.

Despite Warring's unconditional apology—issued after facing flak from rival parties during his campaign for a November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll—both the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission have sought further investigation. The latter commission has summoned Warring to appear on November 6.

During a campaign for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Mann contended that the remarks by Warring were casteist. He argued that Congress leaders opposed the advancement of individuals from humble backgrounds. Mann also enumerated his government's achievements, urging voters to support Sandhu and further Punjab's development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

