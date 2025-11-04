Left Menu

Political Allegations: BRS-BJP Connections Stir Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses BJP of aiding BRS in bypolls by delaying prosecution files. Reddy alleges top BJP leaders protect BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao and his kin in major cases. He warns of a potential future merger between BRS and BJP, impacting political dynamics.

In a fiery campaign speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged a covert partnership between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming stalled legal processes in major cases against BRS leaders.

Reddy charged the BJP with trying to shield BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, suggesting an adhesive bond between the parties. Reddy questioned the delay in prosecuting BRS leader K T Rama Rao over alleged Formula E race financial misconduct, hinting that the governor has withheld the file for two months.

Citing past remarks from KCR's daughter about merging BRS with the BJP, Reddy speculated such political maneuvering benefits both parties in the upcoming bypolls. He urged AIMIM leaders to support Congress's candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

