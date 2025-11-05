Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia are set to elect their governors as early indicators of U.S. public sentiment following Donald Trump's unconventional presidency. These races reveal deep ideological divisions within the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, California's decision on redistricting power reflects a broader national debate, impacting control of the U.S. House post-midterm elections. Former President Obama actively campaigned to inspire Democratic turnout against Trump's policies.

In New York City, the mayoral race spotlights a generational divide, with socialist newcomer Zohran Mamdani challenging the established centrist Andrew Cuomo. Republicans and Democrats alike test strategies for energizing voters when Trump is off the ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)