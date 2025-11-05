Union Minister Kurian Dismisses BJP-Christian Tension in Mizoram

Union Minister George Kurian publicly stated that the BJP poses no threat to Christianity, during a rally in Mizoram's Darlung village. Addressing local fears, he argued that concerns over the party's relationship with Christians are politically motivated.

Kurian, who holds portfolios in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, praised the central government's development initiatives and critiqued the state's treatment of the Dampa region. He encouraged local alignment with BJP-led policies to foster growth.

The Dampa bypoll, with five candidates, including former ministers, is shaping up to be a contentious contest, as voters decide on November 11. The election follows the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

