Bihar Elections: A Crucial Turning Point for Change

As Bihar begins its first phase of assembly elections, leaders like RJD MP Manoj Jha and Tejashwi Yadav emphasize the significance of voting for change, targeting key issues like employment and social security. Voter turnout varies, with Saharsa leading and tight security monitoring the process.

RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As Bihar kicks off its first phase of assembly elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed optimism about a potential shift in government. Speaking with ANI, Jha highlighted the elections as an opportunity for change, revisiting fundamental issues like employment and social security since the landmark polls of 1952. 'Why was there no talk about a scheme for women's employment earlier? Why did Tejashwi have to raise these issues?' questioned Jha.

Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, also released a video urging constituents to vote en masse for RJD. He particularly appealed to Gen Z voters, emphasizing the critical role their votes could play in shaping Bihar's future. 'The destiny of Bihar will be determined by your vote. It's crucial for democracy and humanity,' Yadav implored potential voters, including mothers, farmers, migrants, and students.

As the polls opened at 7 am across 121 constituencies, a voter turnout of 13.13% was noted by 9 am. Saharsa district recorded the highest turnout at 15.27%, while Lakhisarai lagged with 7%. Due to security concerns, polling in some areas concludes at 5 pm. In contrast, the 2020 elections saw the NDA secure a majority over the Mahagathbandhan.

