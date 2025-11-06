Left Menu

Bihar's Crucial First Phase: Voter Turnout Insights and Political Stakes

The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections sees a voter turnout of 53.77% as of 3 PM, according to the Election Commission of India. Among the 18 districts, Begusarai leads with 59.82%. Key constituencies are in play as senior political leaders await verdicts in this decisive phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:14 IST
Women voters in Siwan's Pratappur village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India reports a voter turnout of 53.77% in the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections as of 3 PM. Begusarai district leads with a 59.82% turnout, followed by Muzaffarpur at 58.40% and Gopalganj at 58.17%.

Patna recorded a slower turnout of 48.69%. Other notable figures include Lakhisarai at 57.39%, Madhepura at 55.96%, and Bhojpur at 50.07%. The elections cover 121 seats with the fate of key political figures like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Samrat Choudhary in the balance.

The polling in Bihar this year marks an essential event, reflective of the previous three-phase election in 2020 where the NDA won 125 seats. As electoral activities unfold across districts, the second phase on November 11, with results on November 14, will determine Bihar's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

